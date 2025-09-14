Kartik Aaryan had a smashing 2024, thanks to the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It seemed like he might not have a release in 2025 after his untitled musical with Anurag Basu was postponed from Diwali this year to the first half of 2026. A few hours ago, however, Dharma Productions announced that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, will arrive on the last day of the year, December 31, 2025.

5-Day Extended Weekend & Festive Fervour: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hits the most LUCRATIVE box office window of the year

Over the years, the Christmas and pre-Christmas period has proved to be huge at the box office. But New Year’s Eve can also bring in a lot of moolah, especially if it falls on the correct day of the week. And Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s makers might have hit a jackpot by releasing their film on this coveted date.

This year, December 31 falls on a Wednesday. As it's common knowledge, there’s no holiday on the year’s last day, but after 3:00 or 4:00 pm, work gets wrapped up and people get into a celebratory mode. As a result, cinemas across the country see higher footfalls. January 1 is as good as a national holiday. In the past, films like PK (2014) earned Rs. 14.05 crores, a jump of 55% from the previous day. Dangal (2016) jumped 39% and earned Rs. 32.04 crores on the first day of 2017. Simmba (2018) went on to collect Rs. 28.19 crores, a jump of 33%. Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) jumped a whopping 52% on January 1, 2023, and collected Rs. 17.97 crores.

The business usually falls on January 2 as the holiday season gets over and the public is back to work. But in 2026, the second day of the first month falls on Friday. Hence, the collections would remain steady after which it will see a jump yet again on Saturday and Sunday.

In short, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releases in the most beneficial period of the year, with its first five days virtually functioning as an extended festive weekend. Hence, if content clicks, it has the potential to work big time at the box office.

However, a few challenges remain. Alpha releases on December 25, six days before Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This Yash Raj venture has the potential to score due to its casting (Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol), genre and popularity of the franchise (despite War 2’s debacle). A week before Alpha, Avatar: Fire And Ash will arrive in cinemas on December 19. Hence, there can be an issue of screen-sharing for the romcom. But with Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar of Dharma, the producers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri being close friends, one can expect amicable division of shows, at least for these two films. Here’s hoping the trailer of the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer clicks and if it does, 2025 will surely end on a high.

