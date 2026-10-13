Singer Sadhu Tiwari is set to perform the devotional track ‘Awadhiya Ke Raja’ at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya, with the team behind the upcoming film Nayyi Navelli expected to be in attendance. The evening will include filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Yami Gautam Dhar as the team continues promotions ahead of the film’s October 16 release.

Sadhu Tiwari to perform Nayyi Navelli song ‘Awadhiya Ke Raja’ at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya

The performance will take place at a location closely associated with Ayodhya’s religious and cultural identity. The song, which is part of the Nayyi Navelli album, was originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Vayu and music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

‘Awadhiya Ke Raja’ brings a devotional element to the film’s music album, with its association with Ayodhya adding significance to the team’s upcoming event in the city. Sadhu Tiwari will perform the song live at Ram Ki Paidi during the special evening.

The Nayyi Navelli team’s visit comes ahead of the film’s theatrical release on October 16. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, the film is billed as a fantasy family entertainer and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during the Dussehra period.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai calls Nayyi Navelli actor Yami Gautam Dhar “good student, fighter”; says his upcoming fantasy family entertainer is thank you to all women around

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.