Last Updated 16.04.2020 | 4:47 PM IST

Rohit Shetty transfers money to the bank accounts of paparazzi who are out of work due to lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With film shoots suspended and the nation under lockdown, the paparazzi have also been financially hit. With celebrities not stepping out of their homes owing to the coronavirus, it has become extremely difficult for the paparazzi to earn.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who became aware of this problem has stepped up in their support. The filmmaker has transferred money to the bank accounts of the photographers who are currently out of work.

Bollywood photographers like Viral Bhayani and Yogen Shah have expressed their gratitude towards Rohit Shetty through Instagram. “In hard times the film industry is hit so bad and one man who has come forward and helped the Cine employees with his donation has also now gone an extra mile to help the paps. Our hertfelt gratitiude to #RohtiShetty for supporting the families of paparazzi photographers by directly sending out payments to their bank accounts. We all wishing #rohitshettypicturez and #Sooryavanshi a roaring success.," wrote Viral Bhayani. 


Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty had recently donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the welfare of daily wage workers.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar will appear in Rohit Shetty’s next Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3

