Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is soaring high on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film starring him and Pooja Hegde created new records in the film industry. The actor will co-produce the Hindi remake of the film. It is already known that Kabir Singh producer Ashvin Varde bought the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for a whopping amount of Rs. 8 crores.

As the hunt for the cast is on, it's been reported by a tabloid that Kartik Aaryan will headline the project. According to the report, he was given the narration of the film via a video call in presence of Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna. The actor loved the original film and has reportedly given nod to the project. Now, the team is figuring out the dates and everything will be locked once the situation returns to normal.

Another interesting part is that Rohit Dhawan has been reportedly roped in as the director of the film. He last directed Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has several projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, and an action film with Om Raut.