A new star kid is ready to enter the Bollywood fold. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan is set to make his big-screen debut with an action love story, and Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Salman Khan also features in a cameo role in this film.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make cameo in Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan’s debut film

Details of the plot are kept closely guarded, but sources reveal that Salman will play a small but crucial role in the narrative, supporting his nephew’s first film to get more visibility with his star power. Salman is expected to shoot for 10 days for his extended cameo appearance.

The yet-untitled film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer An Action Hero (2022). Ashwin Varde, whose previous producing credits include Kabir Singh, OMG 2, Khel Khel Mein and The Diplomat, will produce this project.

Arhaan has been preparing for his film debut for several years now. He studied filmmaking in the United States and later worked with Vikram Phadnis and also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He currently hosts a podcast on his YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani. “Arhaan has been preparing himself for cinema for a while. When Ashwin Varde approached Arbaaz with this project to launch Arhaan on the big screen, it felt like the right film at the right time. Arhaan is happy to have found the kind of debut he was looking for and is excited to face the camera as a leading man,” a source close to the development told us.

The makers are currently casting for the female lead and are said to be looking for a fresh face to complement Arhaan and bring a sense of freshness to the young romantic drama. Shooting is being planned for early next year, though the exact shooting timelines will be locked only after the remaining logistical details are sorted.

The project will mark Anirudh Iyer’s second directorial project following An Action Hero. Although he was also supposed to helm Lakshya and Rasha Thadani in an action romance last year, the film was shelved for reasons unknown. He has since been developing multiple projects and is finally set to return to the director’s chair with this new-age love story. As for Ashwin Varde, his next production is an untitled Johnny Lever film directed by Farhad Samji.

Also Read: Before Karna with Salman Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Vikrant Massey in a Love Story

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