The last 24 hours have seen numerous changes in the release dates of several Bollywood films. It all began with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which was scheduled to release on June 2. Since the past few days, there were murmurs that it will get postponed to June 29. Yesterday, it came to light that the massy entertainer is releasing in August. Today, Bollywood Hungama posted news that its confirmed release date is August 25. Meanwhile, reports claim that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film will now arrive on June 2. Some time back, Akshay Kumar announced that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his much-awaited film co-starring Tiger Shroff, will now release on Eid 2024 and not on Christmas 2023.

Release date of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan changed for the EIGHTH time; to now release on September 7

And now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Maidaan’s release date has also undergone a change. A source told us, “Ajay Devgn’s film was supposed to release on June 23. But now, the makers have decided to bring the film to cinemas on Thursday, September 7.”

The reason for the delay is not known but an industry insider commented, “Probably, September 7 is a better date. Janmashtami falls on that day and the film will benefit from a four-day weekend. If it releases on June 23, it’ll come a week after the magnum opus, Adipurush. It might lead to screen-sharing issues. With Jawan releasing on August 25, no film will probably release on September 1. Hence, for Maidaan’s makers, the new release date can be apt. There isn’t much competition till the release of Prabhas’ Salaar, which hits the theatres on September 28.”

Interestingly, Maidaan’s release dates have been changed multiple times. Its earlier release dates were November 27, 2020, December 11, 2020, August 13, 2021, October 15, 2021, June 3, 2022, February 17, 2022, May 12, 2022, and June 23, 2022.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Amit Sharma, it is based on the golden era of Indian football between 1952 and 1962). Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach, in this flick, which is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

