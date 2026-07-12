Rasha Thadani and Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni recently visited Tirupati to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming Telugu film, Srinivasa Mangapuram. The duo offered prayers at the revered temple as they prepared for an important milestone in their careers, with the film marking their Tollywood debut.

Rasha Thadani and Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni visit Tirupati temple ahead of their south debut Srinivasa Mangapuram

Photos from their visit captured the actors in traditional attire, standing with folded hands during the temple rituals. Rasha looked elegant in a pink embellished ethnic outfit, while Jaya Krishna opted for a simple yellow kurta paired with white trousers. Their visit drew the attention of devotees and visitors, many of whom gathered to witness the occasion.

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Srinivasa Mangapuram is a romantic action drama that has been generating buzz ahead of its release. The film is produced by Gemini Kiran and presented by noted producer C. Ashwini Dutt. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 30, 2026.

The project is a significant one for both its lead actors. While Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad in 2025, Srinivasa Mangapuram marks her first venture into Telugu cinema. For Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, the film serves as his acting debut, introducing him as the newest member of the celebrated Ghattamaneni film family. He is the grandson of legendary actor Krishna and the nephew of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, making him a third-generation actor carrying forward the family's cinematic legacy.

Seeking blessings before the release of a film is a long-standing tradition in the South Indian film industry, and the duo's temple visit reflects that sentiment. With Srinivasa Mangapuram set to hit theatres on July 30, audiences are eager to see the fresh on-screen pairing of Rasha Thadani and Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni as they embark on their Telugu cinema journey.

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