A landmark and exclusive launch, crafted as a tribute to dedication, brought together two big icons in New Delhi today — one at the pinnacle of modern luxury and the other at the pinnacle of cinematic excellence. On this occasion, Ranveer Singh, known as the Ultimate Showman Of India, was introduced as the Brand Ambassador for BMW India — a collaboration that brings a powerful, contemporary resonance to the commanding authority of the 7 Series, true to its ethos of dedication.

Ranveer Singh becomes BMW India brand ambassador, unveils new 7 series range in New Delhi

At the grand event, BMW India launched the much-awaited new BMW 7 Series range in the country, with its Brand Ambassador, Ranveer Singh, unveiling the new range — an iconic coming together of two legends in their respective fields.

With his unmistakable aura and magnetic presence, Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh’s arrival marked a defining moment at the exclusive launch, bringing together his larger-than-life persona and the commanding presence of BMW’s flagship 7 Series. His presence added a prestigious yet electric energy to an evening that celebrated excellence, ambition and the pursuit of the extraordinary.

With this, the BMW flagship sedan will be available with petrol and all-electric powertrains. The all-electric performance model, the BMW i7 M70, will also be available for customers in India, making it the most powerful BMW 7 Series of all time. The cars can be booked at BMW India dealerships, with deliveries commencing from October 2026.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pregnancy photoshoot wins hearts; fans call couple with daughter Dua a “perfect family”

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