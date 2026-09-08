The couple shared an intimate glimpse of their growing family as Dua turned two and they prepare to welcome their second child.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again won the internet’s love as the couple shared a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, offering fans an intimate glimpse into their growing family. The photos come as their daughter Dua turns two, making the celebrations even more special.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pregnancy photoshoot wins hearts; fans call couple with daughter Dua a “perfect family”

The pictures feature Deepika proudly flaunting her baby bump as she poses with Ranveer, while the couple also shares affectionate moments with Dua. The intimate frames capture the family’s happiness as they prepare to welcome another member. Ranveer shared the photos on social media with the caption, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!” He also added emojis to the post.

Soon after the pictures were shared, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Dua and messages of love for the couple. Several fans called Deepika, Ranveer and Dua a “perfect family,” while others admired the warmth captured in the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship has been closely followed by fans since they worked together in films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their on-screen chemistry sparked romance rumours. The couple eventually made their relationship official and tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. Their wedding festivities took place across two traditional ceremonies, reflecting both their families’ customs.

In February 2024, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024 and has since shared occasional glimpses of their life as parents.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in April 2026, confirming that they were expecting another baby. Since then, fans have closely followed updates from the couple as they prepare for the next chapter of their family life, with excitement surrounding their growing family.

With Dua celebrating her second birthday and another baby on the way, the latest photoshoot offers a glimpse into a significant phase for Deepika and Ranveer. The pictures also highlight the couple’s journey from co-stars to married partners and parents, with their family now growing once again.

Also Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar gets a special mention from The Academy years after the film’s release

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