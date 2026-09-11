Sagar Pictures Entertainment has unveiled the first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata, the opening film in its ambitious seven-part theatrical saga.

Sagar Pictures Entertainment unveils first teaser poster of Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: titled Vishnurata

Vishnurata, meaning “the one protected by Vishnu,” sets the spiritual and cinematic foundation for the journey of the film. The evocative first poster offers a glimpse into the world of the film, placing divine protection at the heart of its imagery.

From the house that created the landmark television epic, Ramayan (1987), comes a new cinematic adaptation based on the Bhagavatam Mahapurana, one of India's most revered sacred texts, read by millions across the world. With Lord Shri Krishna, the Supreme Divine, at its heart, the Bhagavatam unfolds an expansive spiritual universe of devotion, dharma and the eternal relationship between the human and the divine.

Speaking about the film, Co-directors Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra, said, “As both brothers and co-directors of this film, we grew up with the stories of the Bhagavatam. For millions of Indians, we believe these stories exist not only as spiritual knowledge, but as part of our civilisational memory. Our grandfather brought the Ramayana to the screen, and it became a defining medium through which a generation experienced the epic. But we cannot recreate what he did, nor would we try. Every generation must discover its own cinematic language, shaped by the medium and possibilities of its time.”

They further shared, “For the last six years, the two of us have simply tried to understand the Bhagavatam before convincing ourselves that we were ready to write it for the screen. Through that journey, we realised that Part I, Vishnurata, could not be approached as a conventional film. The scale and imagination of the text demanded a vast cinematic canvas.”

Adding further, they said, “Across centuries, the divine has taken form in our paintings, sculptures and sacred imagery. We wanted to remain true to the images we have grown up seeing, recognising and praying to—not reinventing them for the sake of reinvention, but bringing them to life with the realism, authenticity and scale that cinema today makes possible. Our attempt with Vishnurata is to bring that familiar and sacred visual memory to life and to allow audiences to experience the Bhagavata Mahapurana on the largest cinematic canvas possible.”

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata is co-directed by award-winning filmmakers Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra, also grandsons of filmmaker and producer, the late Shri Ramanand Sagar.

The film is currently in the final stages of production and brings together expansive production design, filmmaking and visual grammar to create a never before seen cinematic world.

Presented by Sagar Pictures Entertainment, Shrimad Bhagavatam Part I: Vishnurata will release in theatres worldwide across all premium formats in 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan could come alive in Ayodhya as a grand theme park; grandson Shiv Sagar reveals dream project: “It could be a wonderful tribute to Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and, of course, our grandfather”

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