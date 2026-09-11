Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has addressed reports claiming that his convoy came under fire in Canada after returning from a concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The reports, which circulated widely on social media, suggested that shots had been fired at a car believed to be part of the actor-singer’s convoy.

Ammy Virk addresses Canada shooting rumours: “I’m completely fine”

However, the Abbotsford Police Department clarified that the shooting incident was unrelated to Ammy Virk. According to the police, a vehicle travelling in the 2500 block of McCallum Road was targeted on September 5. Preliminary information indicated that individuals travelling in a dark-coloured SUV fired multiple shots at the victim vehicle.

Sharing further details about the incident, the police stated, “AbbyPD patrol officers responded and confirmed that a shooting had occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. Shortly after the shooting, AbbyPD officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of Sunnyside Place. Upon arrival, officers found an SUV fully engulfed in flames. The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the motive for the shooting and whether the vehicle fire is connected to the incident,”

As speculation around the incident continued, Ammy Virk took to Instagram to assure his fans that he was safe and had not been involved in the reported shooting. He wrote, “Please don’t believe everything being reported or circulated. Waheguru di meher naal (By the grace of god), I’m completely fine, and I was not involved in any such reported or suggested incident.”

The singer’s father, Kuljit Singh, also dismissed the reports surrounding his son. He confirmed that Ammy Virk and the rest of the family were safe. He further clarified that no shots had been fired at his son and stated that the shooting had reportedly targeted the convoy of the show’s organisers.

The police investigation into the shooting and the subsequent vehicle fire remains underway.

Also Read: Ammy Virk targeted in Canada as shots fired at vehicle after Abbotsford concert: Report

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