The Delhi High Court on Friday sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to three months' simple imprisonment in a cheque bounce case after observing that he repeatedly failed to honour settlement commitments made before the court. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma delivered the verdict in a batch of seven cases filed by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited. While Yadav was sentenced to three months' imprisonment in each case, the court directed that all sentences would run concurrently.

Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three months in jail in cheque bounce case; Delhi HC cites repeated defaults

Apart from the jail term, the High Court ordered the actor to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each of the seven cases. His wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, was also directed to pay a fine of more than ₹5 lakh in each matter.

Court cites repeated failure to honour commitments

During the proceedings, the court noted that Yadav had been given several opportunities to resolve the dispute and clear the outstanding dues but failed to fulfil the assurances made before the court. Explaining the decision, Justice Sharma observed, "Opportunities were granted to honour the settlement. He [Yadav] and his counsel made several statements and assurances, and despite these repeated opportunities and assurances, he failed to honour the undertakings."

The judge also granted Yadav two months to challenge the order before a higher court.

Case dates back to 2024 conviction

The legal dispute has been ongoing for more than two years. In May 2024, a sessions court had convicted Yadav in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment.

The Delhi High Court later suspended that sentence after the actor's legal team assured the court that the matter would be settled amicably. The dispute was subsequently referred to the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre in an attempt to reach a resolution.

However, despite multiple adjournments and repeated assurances, the settlement did not materialise. The High Court observed that Yadav failed to deposit several amounts that he had undertaken to pay, including Rs 2.5 crore, for which he had sought permission to make payments in instalments.

Earlier surrender and interim relief

In February 2026, the High Court directed Yadav to surrender before jail authorities after finding that he had failed to comply with its earlier directions. His request seeking additional time to surrender was also rejected.

The actor eventually surrendered on February 5 and remained in custody until he was granted interim suspension of sentence after depositing Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav faces fresh legal heat: Delhi High Court reserves verdict in Rs. 6 crores cheque bounce dispute

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