Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is set to captivate audiences with a powerful transformation in his upcoming film, Maalik. The actor, known for his versatile roles, steps into the shoes of a ruthless gangster in this high-octane action thriller. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11 2025, as confirmed by producers Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Directed by Pulkit, acclaimed for his work in thrillers and dramas, Maalik is currently in post-production. The film also stars Medha Shankr, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, Varanasi, and Unnao, the film's shooting commenced in August 2024. Rajkummar Rao underwent significant physical preparation to portray his character authentically, engaging in intense action sequences, including weapon-based and hand-to-hand combat.

With its gripping storyline and Rajkummar Rao's intense performance, Maalik promises to be a must-watch for action thriller enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for 11th July 2025, and prepare to witness a new dimension of Rajkummar Rao's acting prowess.

