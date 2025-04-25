In October 2024, Bollywood Hungama published the viral news that a decision was taken to discontinue Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in the second half of September. It was replaced by a new ad, showing how quitting tobacco can lead to positive changes in your body within 20 minutes and also of a woman expressing anguish over her husband's deteriorating condition owing to cancer. Hence, it’ll be a pleasant surprise to know that viewers who’ll venture out to watch the new release, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, will be greeted with the much-loved anti-smoking ad featuring Akshay Kumar.

Sadly, this doesn’t mean that Nandu is back. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ground Zero was passed by the CBFC on September 9, 2024. It was the time when the rule suggested that Akshay Kumar’s ad be incorporated into films featuring characters smoking or consuming tobacco. Some 10 days after the film was certified, the new ad rule was enforced. It has been more than 7 months since viewers haven’t seen Akshay Kumar asking Nandu to quit smoking. Hence, when the ad makes a comeback, albeit as an exception with Ground Zero, it’ll be greeted with a lot of warmth.”

An official at a multiplex told Bollywood Hungama on the condition of anonymity, “The new ad is disturbing and gory. Now people finally realize that Akshay Kumar’s ad was so much better. It had no gory visuals and at the same time, it also put across the message effectively. We hope the government once again makes it compulsory for this ad to be played. Even the audience would prefer it over the new PSA.”

The ad featuring Akshay Kumar was first shown during the release of his 2018 Independence Day film, Gold. It shows Akshay Kumar telling a man named Nandu to stop smoking and use the money saved to buy a sanitary pad for his wife. The ad also helped promote his earlier 2018 film Pad Man. Interestingly, this ad was only mandatory for Hindi films by CBFC.

Speaking about the cuts, the CBFC simply asked for two words to be replaced in Ground Zero. They also ordered the makers to submit a consent letter and submit the story and script since it’s a film inspired by true accounts.

Interestingly, the makers of Ground Zero approached the CBFC once again on April 9 to inform the Examining Committee of the voluntary modifications made. The makers added a new background score track and song audio in five places. They also updated the text and picture shown at the end. Finally, the logo of the film was also updated with a new animated title logo.

Once these changes were made, the final run time of Ground Zero is 137.19 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours 17 minutes and 19 seconds long. It has been passed with a U/A certificate.

