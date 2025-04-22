The acclaimed actor partners with the solar energy brand to support affordable and sustainable power solutions across India.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Sun King, a leading name in solar energy and energy-efficient electrical products. The collaboration marks a step forward for the brand as it aims to make sustainable energy solutions more accessible across India, especially in homes with limited access to reliable power.

Rajkummar Rao joins Sun King as brand ambassador to promote clean, reliable energy

Sun King offers a wide range of products, including solar-powered lighting systems, rooftop solar solutions, and energy-efficient appliances like fans and LED bulbs. With millions of users across the country, the brand is known for offering practical alternatives to traditional electricity, often in areas where grid supply is irregular or unaffordable.

The partnership with Rajkummar Rao is part of Sun King’s upcoming nationwide campaign to raise awareness about its clean energy products. Speaking about his association, Rajkummar said, “I’ve always believed in the kind of change that improves people’s everyday lives. Sun King’s solar and electrical products do exactly that — they bring reliability and peace of mind to homes and families who need it most. I’m proud to support a brand that’s helping India shine, sustainably.”

Known for roles in Stree, Newton, Shahid, and the recently released Srikanth, Rajkummar’s film choices have often reflected socially relevant themes. His grounded image and mass appeal make him a fitting choice for Sun King’s goal of promoting energy access without compromising on affordability or environmental responsibility.

“Rajkummar stands for impact and accessibility — values that align with our mission,” said Surabhi Sharma, Head of Marketing - Asia at Sun King. “We’re excited to work with him to reach more households and share stories that show how energy can change lives.”

The announcement coincides with the South Asia Forum for Distributed Energy in New Delhi, where Sun King will unveil new customer-oriented campaigns. These efforts will extend throughout the year and will include a special meet-and-greet event featuring Rajkummar Rao, where the brand’s top distributors and partners will be invited for an exclusive interaction with the actor.

According to Sahil Khanna, General Manager for Asia and Latin America at Sun King, “Bollywood plays a big role in shaping public awareness. Rajkummar’s connection with real-life stories and his credibility makes him the ideal voice for a campaign focused on reliable, clean energy.”

The partnership emphasizes a shared goal: empowering Indian homes with long-lasting, sustainable energy — and doing it with authenticity and purpose.

