Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company have unveiled the much-anticipated first look teaser of Raja Shivaji. After generating tremendous excitement during its exclusive theatrical preview alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge, the first look now makes its digital debut, amplifying the buzz around a film that promises to redefine the legend of one of India’s greatest warrior kings.

Raja Shivaji teaser drops online after theatrical preview with Dhurandhar The Revenge

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind cinematic endeavour, Raja Shivaji brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a scale rarely seen before in Marathi cinema, mounted as a truly pan-India spectacle. With Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh leading both in front of and behind the camera, the film blends visual grandeur with a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.

At its core is a powerful story of vision, courage, and conviction, of a son who took a sacred vow and changed the course of history. The teaser offers a glimpse into this stirring journey, combining intensity, emotion, and heroism that resonates across generations.

Complementing the narrative is a formidable, never-seen-before ensemble cast, bringing together celebrated names from Hindi and Marathi cinema. Alongside Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh, a casting line-up designed to deliver a truly immersive theatrical experience.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay–Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

The response during its theatrical preview with packed theatres erupting in applause and cheers has already set the tone for what promises to be a major cinematic event. With its digital release, the excitement only grows as audiences across the world prepare to witness this monumental retelling.

It brings together a substantial starcast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu, ushering in a new era of storytelling that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

Also Read: Double dhamaka for Jio Studios: Ram Charan’s Peddi set for April 30 release; Raja Shivaji arrives a day later on May 1

More Pages: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

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