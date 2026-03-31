Ahead of its official launch this May, QWEEN has already found its very first customer, Aamir Khan. The actor and filmmaker recently commissioned two bespoke rings for Gauri Spratt, custom-crafted by QWEEN, India’s first self-discovery, 100% natural, experiential luxury jewellery brand, backed by Rosy Blue and Kashikey.

Aamir Khan gifts Gauri Spratt rare aquamarine ring ahead of QWEEN launch

Aamir Khan has also come on board as a strategic investor in QWEEN, making it both a personal gesture and a reflection of his belief in the brand. While celebrities often invest in brands or lend their names to them, it is far rarer for that investment to translate into personally purchasing from the brand for such an intimate moment, a gesture that signals Aamir’s genuine faith in QWEEN and its creations.

When Gauri Spratt was recently spotted wearing a striking aquamarine ring, the luminous ocean-blue gemstone immediately drew attention for its unusual colour and distinctive design. The piece, it turns out, was privately commissioned by Aamir Khan.

Instead of choosing a single ring to represent the moment, Aamir Khan chose to create two separate rings. The gesture reflects the belief that a single emotion rarely defines love. Rather than capturing a relationship in a single symbol, the two rings express the balance of energies that coexist within every bond. The rings feature an aquamarine and a ruby, gemstones selected not only for their beauty but also for the rarity and symbolism they carry.

At the centre of the aquamarine ring sits a luminous blue gemstone prized for its exceptional quality and rarity. Aquamarines of this size and purity represent less than 0.3% of stones discovered globally. Sourced from the depths of Brazil, the aquamarine is set in gold and encircled by 40 natural diamonds that form a radiant halo around the centre stone. The piece was brought to life through more than 363 hours of craftsmanship at QWEEN’s Mumbai factory, with 131 pairs of masterful hands contributing to the creation of the rings.

The second ring features a natural ruby sourced from Madagascar, an origin known for producing some of the world’s most sought-after rubies, celebrated for their depth of colour and natural intensity. Less than 0.1% of rubies achieve this level of quality. The ruby is set in a prong setting and required over 812 hours of craftsmanship to complete. Together, the two gemstones express a powerful duality. The ruby symbolises passion, intensity, and enduring devotion, while the aquamarine reflects clarity and emotional depth. Fire and water, two energies that often coexist within every relationship.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to move into their new home, actor shares his plans about marriage

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