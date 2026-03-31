Ajay Devgn has sparked strong curiosity online after revealing the first look of his upcoming project Happy Birthday Joshi, described as a “Gen-AI film” that aims to explore new storytelling possibilities using artificial intelligence.

Ajay Devgn announces Gen AI-film Happy Birthday Joshi; to release on his 57th birthday

Positioned as a mystery inspired by real events, the announcement has already generated conversation across industry circles because of its unusual visual tone and the emphasis on emerging technology in its filmmaking approach.

A first look rooted in nostalgia and intrigue

The poster sets a distinctly investigative mood. At the centre is a close-up image of a hand holding a vintage eight-inch floppy disk carrying the handwritten label “Happy Birthday Joshi,” accompanied by the line “Inspired by a True Event.”

The surrounding visual elements deepen the sense of mystery. A desk cluttered with old typewriters, newspaper stacks and scattered notes suggests a late-night research environment. One visible headline referencing a “Tech Alert” tied to a figure named Joshi hints at a wider narrative involving technology and possibly a larger global development.

Together, these elements create the impression of a story that connects early computing culture with a present-day investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

A project backed by a familiar creative team

Ajay Devgn is producing the film under the banner of Lens Vault Studios along with Danish Devgn. Anshul Kumar Sharma handles direction, while Vatsal Sheth has written the screenplay. Sahil Nayar joins the project as creative producer, and the background score is composed by Joel Crasto.

Why the “Gen-AI film” tag stands out

Much of the early discussion around Happy Birthday Joshi has centred on its description as a Gen-AI film. While the makers have not yet revealed detailed technical specifics, the label suggests the use of generative artificial intelligence tools in areas such as visual world building, archival reconstruction or narrative enhancement.

The film is scheduled to release on April 2, coinciding with Ajay Devgn’s birthday. The timing adds a personal dimension to the announcement and has further amplified interest among fans awaiting more details about the project.

Also Read: From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgan-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s legendary on-screen duos who keep the romance alive

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