On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Peddi, unveiled a fascinating ‘Peddi Pehelwan’ teaser. An earlier asset, which was released in 2025, showed Ram Charan as a village cricketer. Meanwhile, the newly released content focuses on wrestling and presents Ram Charan in a physically demanding role. What also stood out in the teaser was the mention of Jio Studios in the end slate.

Double dhamaka for Jio Studios: Ram Charan’s Peddi set for April 30 release; Raja Shivaji arrives a day later on May 1

According to reports and trade sources, Jio Studios has come on board to distribute Peddi in North India. This marks a significant move for the studio, as it will be the first time Jio releases a Pan-India film in the Hindi-speaking markets.

Besides Ram Charan, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. It is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings of Pushpa fame, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru's Vriddhi Cinemas and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The music is composed by A R Rahman.

Peddi releases on April 30. Interestingly, Raja Shivaji, produced by Jio Studios, releases a day later, on May 1. It is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Riteish Deshmukh playing the titular role. Riteish is also the film’s director and it also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte and others. Salman Khan also features in the film in a cameo. Besides Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the historical is also produced by Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s Mumbai Film Company.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Two big films are releasing in the same week. But since Jio has backed both films, it will ensure that screen-sharing happens meticulously and that justice is done to both. It gives a déjà vu of the Oppenheimer-Barbie clash in July 2023. Warner Bros produced Barbie and also distributed Oppenheimer, which was backed by Universal Pictures. The way the showcasing was allocated was praiseworthy, and a similar scenario is expected to unfold in May.”

Also Read: Ram Charan drops new ‘Peddi Pehelwan’ look unveiled; makers unveil this wrestler transformation

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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