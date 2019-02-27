Pulwama Attacks – Lata Mangeshkar to make a donation worth Rs. 1 crore to the Indian Army

The Pulwama attacks has brought together celebrities and citizens who not only grieved together but are also quite happy with the way India avenged it with Surgical Strike 2.0 yesterday. When the news of this terror attack spread like wildfire earlier this month, many celebrities also came forward to make extensive donations to the Indian Army. And now reports have it that the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has come forward to make a wholehearted donation of Rs. 1 crore to the Indian Army.

If reports are to be believed, Lata Mangeshkar has spoken to the media about making the donation of Rs. 1 crore to the Indian Army on the occasion of her father Deenanath Mangeshkar’s death anniversary which falls on April 24. Not just that, we hear that the veteran singer has also urged her fans to participate in this good deed by asking them to send donations to the Indian Army instead of spending it on her gifts for her birthday.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is known for singing some of the most iconic patriotic songs like ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, also expressed grief on her official Twitter handle. In her tweet, she not only firmly condemned the terror attack in Pulwama but she also expressed her condolences to the families of the martyred.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की मैं कड़ी निंदा करती हूँ. इस हमले में जो हमारे वीर जवान शहीद हुए है उनको मैं श्रद्धांजली अर्पित करती हूँ. इन सभी वीरों के परिवारों के दुःख में मैं शामिल हूँ. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 15, 2019

In the past too, many superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan etc. expressed their condolences on social media and have also made extensive contributions to the Bharat Ke Veer Foundation which aims at distributing the money to the family of the martyrs.

By now, readers would be aware that the Pulwama attacks had a suicide bomber ramming his vehicle on a security convoy carrying over 40 CRPF officials. Followed by the attack, Indian Air Force attacked a terrorist camp at Pakistan border to avenge the death of its CRPF personnel.

