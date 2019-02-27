Arjun Kapoor – Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postponed indefinitely

If you are Arjun Kapoor and if you are Parineeti Chopra this is not a very good time to be cast together. This, they have discovered to their dismay as the release of their new film together Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been indefinitely postponed from its scheduled March 1 release.

While director Dibakar Banerjee (who also needs a hit desperately) told me his film is in post-production and a new release date would be announced soon, sources close to the film’s producer Yash Raj say there are no immediate plans to release the film.

“Not after what happened with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England. The film was a failure beyond any imagination. It has put Kapoor’s and Chopra’s career back by miles. It would take them a very long time to bounce back after such a monstrous setback. Given the scenario, another Arjun-Parineeti release six months after Namaste England seems suicidal. And producer Aditya Chopra is no mood to commit professional harakiri.”

So where does this leave Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar? It seems like it would remain faraar (fugitive) for a long time.

