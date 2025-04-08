Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer Phule gets postponed, to now release on this date

Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule, based on the life of Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitri Phule, which was to release this Friday, has been pushed ahead to the end of the month to April 25. Confirming this change of plan, the producer Ritesh Kudecha said, “Yes, the film has been postponed to 25 April. We took the decision this morning.”

All eyes are now on the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat and Gippy Grewal’s Akaal: The Unconquered, both of which open on Thursday, April 10.

For Gippy Garewal’s Akaal, Karan Johar has tied up with Gippy to co-produce an action epic, which stresses valour and nationalism. While the film is bound to whip up a rage in Punjab, it has a certain zest and energy to it which will make it appealing to audiences outside Punjab. Gippy has not so far conquered the territory outside Punjab. With Akaal, he is expected to.

As for Sunny Deol’s Southern sojourn, Jaat is already pre-sold to his audience, which expects Deol to do a Gadar again, but with stylized action pieces. While Sunny excels in the role of a justice broker, he has solid unquestionably crowd pleasing support from Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda.

Viineet, of course, is riding an all-time high after Chhaava. The makers have added him on to Urvashi Rautela in an item song as a token of his Chhaava success. Hooda is in the mood to reverse sides, from the nobility of Veer Savarkar to the mobility of the snarling villain Varadaraja Ranatunga in Jaat.

But make no mistake: Jaat is as much a one-man show as Akaal. Sunny and Gippy…may the best Punjabi win.

