The Dhamaal franchise is gearing up for another comedy-filled installment, with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi beginning work on Dhamaal 4. However, the filming hasn’t been all fun and games, as per a report in Mid-Day. While shooting at Malshej Ghat last week, the cast grew worried about a risky scene set on a cliff. Arshad Warsi was reportedly especially uneasy about performing the stunt, but eventually agreed after Ajay Devgn reassured him that he would personally supervise the shoot and ensure all safety precautions were in place.

The actor’s anxiety was justified, especially since director Indra Kumar had initially intended to use VFX for the scene. A crew member revealed to the publication, “It wasn’t supposed to be a live-action sequence because the location can be precarious. However, a few days before the shoot, Indra ji and Ajay decided to film it at the site. The scene was to have the four actors hanging from a cliff; it was the most dangerous for Arshad as he was to hang at the furthest end. Using body doubles was out of the question as it is a crucial comic scene, with them having to mouth dialogues.”

When the cast raised their concerns, Ajay Devgn—known for his action expertise—stepped in to take charge. With his experience as a director, he decided to shape the scene according to his own vision, collaborating closely with action director RP Yadav. A source shared, “These actors are in their 40s and 50s, and not as agile or familiar with stunts as they used to be. Some of them even have past injuries. Taking these factors into account, Ajay broke down the sequence and eliminated some movements that could have been risky. He then ran the choreography, step by step, past the actors to see if they felt comfortable with it. To allay their fears, he also explained how safety measures such as harnesses and a safety net would be employed at all times. Plus, an emergency medical unit would be available throughout. It was only when each actor, especially Arshad, felt confident that Ajay went ahead with the scene, and shot it over four days.”

Impressed by how Ajay Devgn handled the challenging sequence, Arshad Warsi shared a post on Instagram expressing his admiration. In the post, he revealed that he has developed a “newfound respect” for the superstar.

