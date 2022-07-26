Just a day ago, we had reported that the naked photoshoot of Ranveer Singh had landed him in a soup after a certain NGO took offense to his photos. The actor, who got appreciated by industry colleagues for going bold, seems to have rubbed some people the wrong way with this photoshoot. The said Non-Government Organization approached Mumbai Police to take action against the actor and filed a complaint against him for outraging the modesty of women. While the police was still investigating the matter then, now it has been confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Ranveer.

Police takes action against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot; file FIR against him under IPC and IT Act

As per latest reports, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Singh under IPC section 509, 292, 294 as well as the IT Act (Information Technology Act) at the Chembur Police Station on Tuesday. The said charges on the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor include insulting the modesty of a woman through an object or gesture, representation through any form of art including photographs that are deemed obscene in nature, and public obscenity thereby leading to outraging the modesty of a woman. The complaint was submitted at the police station a day ago where a woman lawyer claimed that the photoshoot hurt the sentiments of a woman, requesting the police to charge the actor under IPC sections for outraging a woman’s modesty.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Singh posed naked and bared it all for Paper magazine which was also the focus story for that edition of the magazine. The actor, known for his quirky sense of style, shared these photos of him posing nude over a Turkish carpet on social media. Although many of his fans, friends, and colleagues appreciated his bold move, there were many who expressed their displeasure over this photoshoot.

