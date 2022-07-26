CakeZone, the National Dessert Brand from the House of Curefoods, has announced Nora Fatehi as their brand ambassador. Nora Fatehi also steps up as an investor in the parent company, with this association coming to life. This investment has inked a long-term association, with a national brand campaign to be launched soon this year. Curefoods is India’s fastest-growing cloud kitchen company which houses brands like CakeZone, EatFit, Frozen Bottle, and Great Indian Khichdi.

Nora Fatehi announced as brand ambassador for CakeZone; becomes investor in parent company Curefoods

Curefoods is India’s fast-growing operator of cloud kitchens, across the top 15+ cities in India. With a mission to serve the best food for every meal occasion, in a consumer’s average day. Desserts are an integral part of every meal and reinforces the place of CakeZone in the portfolio. While cakes are now a quintessential way of celebrating across the country, CakeZone is Curefood’s offering to be a part of the consumer’s celebratory moments. CakeZone offers a range of cakes and pastries to its users, which is followed by a 100% hygiene and care protocol and no artificial ingredients, making desserts fun and a reliable eating option.

Nora Fatehi is a phenomenal dancer and actor who is very well respected for her dance moves in the Bollywood industry. She exudes a cheerful attitude and has an energetic aura around her, which makes her a perfect fit to be the face of CakeZone. With her PAN India appeal and charming dance moves, she has now become CakeZone’s national ambassador, taking the brand to more cities and people, in line with CakeZone’s expansion moves.

Pavan, Founder, CakeZone shared his enthusiasm for having Nora on board. He said “Nora Fatehi is an extremely passionate dancer, and we appreciate her for the commitment that she brings to her work. The energy and values that CakeZone lives by are well in sync with Nora’s personality. The beliefs she has regarding making memories with celebrations and her overall high-spirited nature, credits for a great partnership between CakeZone and her which will be more strategic in nature. Our intention to have Nora as the brand ambassador for CakeZone reflects the aspects of her personality which go hand-in-hand with the brand persona.”

Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods said “Having Nora as an investor in Curefoods is a close integration and association with her. Her belief in our capabilities encourages us to further scale to greater heights.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.