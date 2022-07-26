South Korean group NCT’s member Mark has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. NCT Dream is set to hold upcoming concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM,’ without Mark.

K-pop group NCT’s Mark halts activities after testing positive for Covid-19; unable to participate in upcoming concert

According to Korean media portal Soompi, the artist’s agency SM Entertainment shared that Mark was diagnosed with Covid-19 and would therefore be unable to participate in NCT DREAM’s upcoming concert. The agency issued an official statement writing, “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. NCT’s Mark was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (July 25),” the statement began.

The statement continued, “Mark felt abnormal symptoms this morning, so he immediately underwent a rapid antigen test and was confirmed to have COVID-19. Mark previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has immediately halted all activities and is self-isolating and getting treated at home in accordance with the guidelines of the government health authorities.”

The agency further shared, “As a result, NCT DREAM’s second solo concert ‘THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A DREAM,’ which is scheduled for July 29 to 31, will be held with six members excluding Mark, so we ask for your understanding. Our agency will strictly adhere to the instructions of health authorities, and we will consider our artist’s health and safety our top priority as we do our utmost to help him focus entirely on his recovery.”

