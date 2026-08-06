As Netflix celebrates a decade of operations in India, the streaming giant has revealed the economic impact of its biggest Indian production to date, Operation Safed Sagar. Speaking at the premiere of the series, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos announced that the ambitious project contributed more than US$24 million (over Rs 215 crore) to the Indian economy through production, employment, local business partnerships and creative technology.

‘Operation Safed Sagar contributed over Rs 215 crores to Indian economy,’ says Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos

The announcement highlights what Netflix describes as "The Netflix Effect," referring to the wider economic and industry impact generated by its original productions beyond entertainment.

Ted Sarandos highlights India's production capabilities

Speaking at the premiere, Sarandos praised India's growing filmmaking ecosystem and the scale at which the series was mounted. "Every Netflix production is also a local production. Behind every episode are thousands of people whose creativity, skill and dedication make that story possible. The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world," he said.

He added, "After ten years in India, we've seen The Netflix Effect come to life through every story we've had the privilege of making here. Tonight, Operation Safed Sagar is one of the most powerful expressions of that journey."

Production generated employment across multiple sectors

Filmed over 115 days across 11 Indian cities, including Patiala, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Bikaner, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, New Delhi, Manali, Keylang and Pataudi, the production also shot at operational Indian Air Force bases in Nal, Chandigarh and Gwalior, as well as high-altitude locations in Himachal Pradesh reaching nearly 16,000 feet.

According to Netflix, the series directly hired more than 200 cast and crew members from eight states while creating opportunities for over 4,000 daily hires during production.

The project also partnered with over 850 local businesses across construction, set design, hospitality, transport, logistics, catering, equipment rental, technical services and post-production, contributing to local economies in every filming location.

VFX work contributed nearly Rs 49 crore

A significant portion of the project's investment went into visual effects and creative technology. Netflix collaborated with 15 India-based VFX studios across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, engaging nearly 1,200 artists to create approximately 50 minutes of aerial sequences for the series.

These VFX partnerships alone contributed around US$5 million (over Rs 49 crore) to India's economy, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the production's total economic contribution.

The announcement comes as Netflix marks its 10th anniversary in India. Over the past decade, the platform has launched more than 200 Indian Originals, with Indian films and series reaching audiences worldwide while supporting the country's expanding creative economy.

Also Read: Abhay Verma opens up about his connection with Operation Safed Sagar; says, “I wanted to become a pilot”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.