Yash Raj Films boasts of the biggest and the most iconic library in Hindi cinema given the number of blockbusters and cult classics that the banner has produced over 50 years. From Yash Chopra blockbusters to Aditya Chopra’s generation-defining successes, to cult-hits made by an array of extraordinary filmmakers over 50 years, YRF movies are synonymous to Hindi film nostalgia. The banner has almost single-handedly shaped pop culture in the country and Aditya Chopra plans to give Hindi film lovers across the world a chance to relive their memories through a unique drive-in theatrical experience.

“Aditya Chopra wants Hindi cinema lovers around the world to remember the grand 50 year celebrations of YRF by giving them a full dose of nostalgia. YRF has made so many blockbusters that have left wonderful memories in the hearts of audiences for 50 long years and Adi wants to celebrate those special memories with audiences worldwide. He will mostly showcase the company’s rich library through a unique and customized drive-in theatrical experience that will blow people’s mind,” reveals a trade source on conditions of anonymity.

“Adi will only showcase the films that are in the library through this exercise. All new films that are part of YRF Project 50 will go through the standard release protocols of theatricals and then satellite and digital. This drive-in idea is to celebrate the magic of cinema, the nostalgia that brand YRF has in the minds of the audiences. Adi is currently shaping up the plan for YRF Project 50 so we expect this drive-in theatre plan to be announced sometime in 2021,” the source adds.

Elaborating on why Aditya is looking for such a tactic worldwide, the trade source says, “Given the coronavirus pandemic, people have been restricted to their homes. Hopefully next year, people would want to seek out opportunities in which they can celebrate with their entire family and make new memories post the pandemic. Adi wants to give Hindi film lovers a huge opportunity to relive their memories of watching movies with their families in the grandest of styles. YRF will plan on getting partners on board globally to execute this grand idea across several countries.”

