The actress recalls the camaraderie behind the scenes while working on Navjot Gulati’s upcoming crime-thriller and courtroom drama.

Mrunal Thakur is set to headline Pooja Meri Jaan, an upcoming crime-thriller and courtroom drama that explores unrequited love, stalking and toxic obsession. Ahead of the film’s premiere, the actress opened up about her experience of working with co-stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz, recalling the different energies they brought to the sets.

EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur on Pooja Meri Jaan co-stars Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz; says, “Everyone brought such a different energy to sets”

Speaking about whether there was a memorable off-camera moment that became part of her experience of making the film, Mrunal said, “There were so many instances. One of the lovely things about this film was the people I got to work with. Everyone brought such a different energy to sets, Huma is so dynamic as an actress and working with actors like Vijay Raaz and Vikram was beautiful.”

“It was so instinctive, especially with Vikram because he's playing Romeo, such a vulnerable character. At that point in time, it was his first film, and there were plenty of moments between the takes. The camaraderie really helped because the material itself was so intense and not just the actors, but also with the filmmakers. Navjot was so passionate about this film, and Amar and Dinu, who believed in this film and produced this movie. I think what stayed with me was that hunger to make a film which is true,” she added.

In Pooja Meri Jaan, Mrunal plays Pooja, while Huma Qureshi essays Sana and Vikram Singh Chauhan plays Aniket. Vijay Raaz is also part of the film in a key role. The story centres on Aniket’s pursuit of Pooja and the consequences that follow after his behaviour crosses boundaries.

According to the film’s premise, Aniket dies after pursuing Pooja, following which she finds herself accused and blamed for his death. The situation subsequently develops into a legal and public battle, with Sana, a lawyer who has close personal ties to both Pooja and Aniket, caught between her relationship with them and her pursuit of the truth.

Directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind, the film has been written by Gulati and Kanishka Singh Deo, with dialogues and additional screenplay by Niren Bhatt. The project deals with questions surrounding consent, public judgment and the consequences of obsessive behaviour.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan is scheduled to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur makes Paris Fashion Week debut 2026; actress set to bring her style to the global stage

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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