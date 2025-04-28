Mouni Roy is preparing for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and others. As the release date approaches, the cast has been actively promoting the film. Mouni recently posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Instagram, sharing that she spent 45 nights performing “gravity-defying” dances while suspended in a harness for 10 to 11 hours each night. Although she initially found it challenging, she said things eventually became more manageable and fell into place.

Mouni Roy shares gravity-defying BTS moments from The Bhootnii: “Hung out in trees for 45 nights”; watch

Mouni Roy, who portrays a ghost named ‘Mohabbat’ in The Bhootnii, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set, showing her suspended mid-air. One clip captures her floating gracefully, while another image reveals an intense aerial stunt where she’s mid-fight with Sanjay Dutt’s character. In a playful caption she wrote, “For 45 nights, I danced with gravity, 10/11 hours at a time- me and my harness, reluctant partners at first. But somewhere between the bruises and the balance, we fell into rhythm. Now it holds me tighter than fate and lifts me better than caffeine ever could!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also added with a wink, “P.S. we literally hung out by ourselves on tree tops all night, every night x. P.P.S. You must go to the cinemas to watch #TheBhootni on the 1st of May — or else I’ll haunt you forever.”

Mouni Roy’s post drew plenty of love and excitement from friends and fans alike. Her best friend, actress Disha Patani, hyped her up in the comments, writing “Can’t waitttt.” Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, also chimed in with an enthusiastic “Woohoo!” Meanwhile, fans flooded the post with praise, with one calling her “the queen of darkness” and another eagerly commenting, “Can’t wait to see Mohabbat.”

Mouni Roy’s post quickly caught the attention of her close friends and fans. Her best friend and fellow actress Disha Patani dropped a comment saying, “Can’t waitttt,” with a trail of fire emojis, while Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s sister, cheered her on with a spirited “Woohoo!” Fans were just as thrilled—one declared, “The queen of darkness is back,” and another excitedly wrote, “Can’t wait to see Mohabbat.”

The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, is all set to hit theatres on 1st May, 2025. Backed by producers Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and popular YouTuber Beyounick.

Also Read : Mouni Roy responds to trolling over plastic surgery; says, “I do not pay attention to such remarks”

More Pages: The Bhootnii Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.