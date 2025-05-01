The Bhootnii Movie Review: THE BHOOTNII is a poorly written and executed.

The Bhootnii Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh

Director: Sidhaant Sachdev

The Bhootnii Movie Review Synopsis:

THE BHOOTNII is the story of a ghost creating havoc in an educational institution. Shantanu (Sunny Singh) is a student at St Vincent College, Delhi. He is heartbroken as his girlfriend has dumped him. The college campus has a place called The Virgin Tree. It is believed that praying at the tree can help single people find love, more so on Valentine's Day. Just after midnight of February 14, Shantanu, devastated, by the break-up, demands true love from the Virgin Tree. Unknown to Shantanu, The Virgin Tree is possessed. The spirit residing in the tree (Mouni Roy) gets active on hearing his plea. Meanwhile, mysterious episodes take place in the college. The students realize that that tree is haunted but the college management refuses to comment, fearing negative publicity. As a solution to the menace, they call a ghostbuster, Krishna Tripathi (Sanjay Dutt). On the other hand, the spirit assumes human form and bumps into Shantanu. She claims that her name is Mohabbat and attempts to begin an affair with Shantanu. Soon, Shantanu realizes her true identity and also the fact that his life is in danger and also that of his friends, that is, Ananya (Palak Tiwari), Sahil (Nick) and Nasir (Faisal Khan). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Bhootnii Movie Story Review:

Sidhaant Sachdev's story is ordinary but has the trappings of a fun entertainer. Vankush Arora and Sidhaant Sachdev's screenplay is weak and unexciting. Vankush Arora and Sidhaant Sachdev's dialogues fail to impress. Some dialogues are funny but they get repetitive, diluting its impact. Also, using surrogate names instead of real-life names of celebs is laughable (for the wrong reasons).

Sidhaant Sachdev's direction is not upto the mark. The writing has issues but still, a skillful director would have taken care of the loose ends and come up with a fun-filled entertainer. Sadly, the director fails and how. Some scenes genuinely raise laughs. Also, the backstory of the ghost is promising. But again, the execution spoils the show. Moreover, for a film that is horror comedy, the goings-on are neither that funny nor scary. The way the love story of the ghostbusters is presented, moreover, is quite sudden.

The Bhootnii – Official Trailer | Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh

The Bhootnii Movie Review Performances:

Sanjay Dutt plays his part with conviction. His character is quite cool and with better dialogues, it would have been very well received. Mouni Roy looks ravishing and is apt for the role. Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari are just alright. Nick is strictly okay while Faisal Khan is superb. Others do well.

The Bhootnii movie music and other technical aspects:

The music is poor and all songs - 'Rang Laga', 'Mahakaal Mahakaali', 'Tararara', 'Nakhre' and the title song – are forgettable. A film like this should have had a super hit song to grab eyeballs. Amar Mohile's background score is appropriate.

Santosh Thundiyil's cinematography is satisfactory. Dipankar Dasgupta and Sunayana Gopal Paradkar's production design is drama-like. Anna Singh-Navin Shetty's costumes for Sanjay Dutt and Priyanka Mundada's costumes for the rest of the actors' costumes are stylish while Redefine's VFX is tacky. Real Satish's action is appropriate. Bunty Nagi's editing is functional.

The Bhootnii Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE BHOOTNII is a poorly written and executed film. At the box office, it'll get impacted by limited buzz and competition from RAID 2.