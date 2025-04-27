John Abraham’s much-discussed film The Diplomat is finally headed for its digital premiere. According to recent reports, the film is slated to release on Netflix on May 9, 2025. Although an official announcement from the streaming giant or the production house is still awaited, the buzz around the film’s OTT debut has already caught the attention of fans.

John Abraham starrer The Diplomat to premiere on Netflix on May 9: Reports

The journey to digital release, however, was not without its hurdles. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham candidly spoke about the early challenges The Diplomat faced in securing an OTT platform. Sharing his experience, John revealed that several platforms initially rejected the film. “The loss of faith happens from the studio...when some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They rejected the film; they threw it out," he said.

Despite the initial setbacks, the film eventually proved its critics wrong. John expressed his satisfaction, saying, “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy’.”

This upcoming Netflix release adds to John Abraham’s impressive repertoire of films based on true stories, after titles like Madras Cafe and Batla House. The Diplomat is expected to offer a fresh, gripping narrative centred on the unsung heroes of Indian diplomacy, further diversifying the action star’s filmography. It features John Abraham in the role of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh and is inspired by true events. The story reportedly delves into critical diplomatic missions that shaped India's international relations during tense global moments. Also starring Sadia Khateeb in a pivotal role, the film promises an intense blend of politics, strategy, and emotion, rooted in real incidents.

As audiences eagerly await official confirmation, The Diplomat is shaping up to be a compelling watch for those who enjoy political dramas with real-world relevance.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh on The Diplomat, “Why are you keeping an English title? Is there a shortage of Hindi titles?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.