Actor Atul Kulkarni visited Pahalgam shortly after a terrorist attack took place there. In an interview with BBC News Hindi during his journey, he mentioned that the attack was intended as a warning from terrorists to discourage people from visiting Kashmir. However, he emphasized that Indians will continue to travel there, asserting “Kashmir is ours.” He also urged the public not to cancel their trips to the region.

Atul expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident on April 22 and reflected on how he could respond through meaningful action. He said, “What happened on the 22nd was a very tragic incident; this should not have happened. When I read about it, I thought that every time something like this happened, what would we do? We post on social media, we talk to friends, we write something, but then I thought, what can I actually do in real action? I read that 90% of the bookings here had been cancelled, even though it’s peak season. We need to support Kashmiriyat and the Kashmiri people.”

Speaking about Kashmir’s tourism, Atul stressed that it's our duty not to abandon the Valley now. He stated, “Itni badi tadaat mein log arahe the yaha 1-2 saalon mein. Achanak se agar rukh gaye hum log toh ek jo sambandh ban rahe hai mainland aur Kashmir ka woh rukna nahi chahiye...Jo atanwadiyon ne humein message diye ki, ‘Yaha mat aiyye.’ Toh nahi, hum toh ayenge, humara Kashmir hai, hum yaha ayenge, badi tadaat mein ayenge. I request people not to cancel their bookings. Come here, it's very safe here. If you have decided to travel somewhere, cancel that and come to Kashmir.”

Earlier, Atul shared a series of photos on Instagram capturing his journey from Mumbai to Srinagar. He posted images showing empty seats on his flight, his boarding pass, and a heartfelt note from the flight crew. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Yeh flights bhar bhar ke jaa rahi thi..Hume inhe phirse bharna hai! Atankh ko Harana hai…Chaliye ji, Kashmir chalein.”

Atul also shared a photo from Pahalgam, along with more glimpses of Kashmir’s serene beauty—clear skies, flowing streams, and peaceful landscapes. He posted pictures of local Kashmiris as well, some holding placards that read “We condemn this attack,” and others waving the Indian national flag.

Atul Kulkarni later shared another post on Instagram featuring a Hindi poem, accompanied by powerful hashtags such as #ChaloKashmir, #Feet_in_Kashmir, #Kashmiriyat, #Love_Compassion, and #DefeatTerror, reinforcing his message of unity and resilience.

On April 22, a tragic terrorist attack took place at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen lost their lives, and several others were injured.

