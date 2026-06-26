After making a successful directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu has shared an exciting update about the film’s much-awaited sequel. While the Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary-starrer may not have set the box office on fire, it earned widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Earlier, actor Divyenndu had revealed that the sequel was already in development, and Kunal has now confirmed that the script is complete.

Kunal Kemmu reveals Madgaon Express 2 was planned while writing the first film; says, “I’ve finished writing it”

Speaking about the project, Kunal said, “Yes, it’s in the works. But my next film is Vibe. It’s due for release on September 18. So, all my energy is focused on that. But I’ve finished writing Madgaon Express 2.” He indicated that work on the sequel will begin only after the release of Vibe, the upcoming action-comedy featuring him alongside Preity Zinta.

The actor-director also revealed that the idea for the sequel had been in his mind even while writing the first installment. “You always plan. You’ll only make a sequel if a film works. When I wrote the first film, there were some loose ends. There was an idea of where it’s going to go. I told Excel also when the first film happened that I’m going to write a sequel if it organically flows and if I feel that there’s a film there,” he explained.

Emphasising that he didn't want to make a sequel merely because the original was well received, Kunal added, “I don’t want to do a sequel with any and every story just because the first one has worked. So, they also didn’t know about till the time I finished it. Only when I finished it, I told them that I’ve written it. They said, let’s hear it. But most of the people haven’t even heard it. Divyenndu knows that this is in the works and that’s how the news came out.”

Apart from filmmaking, Kunal is also stepping into the world of reality television as a host with the upcoming show Alliance. Reflecting on this new phase of his career, he said, “I think so. I don’t think it’s one particular day that I decided to do these things. There are phases when you aren’t working. There are multiple things that you can do. I picked up a lot of hobbies."

Recalling the period that inspired him to write, Kunal shared, “But there were some days when I didn’t want to do anything. I didn’t know what was happening. All I knew that I need to keep moving around and do something. It was one of those spells where I got these ideas in my head. And with Go Goa Gone, I learnt the discipline of writing. So, I wrote all the stories that were in my head. One of them was Madgaon Express, which I wrote in 2014."

Meanwhile, Alliance, a reality show centred on trust and betrayal, features celebrity duos including Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinappa, Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, and Ruhee Dosani and Neeti Taylor. The show premieres on Prime Video today.

Also Read : Kunal Kemmu and team unveil first promo of Alliance; Prime Video’s new reality show puts real-life relationships to the test

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.