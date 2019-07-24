Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan to avoid clash with Chhichhore?

Laal Kaptaan, directed by Navdeep Singh, stars Saif Ali Khan and is set in a tumultuous era of Indian history. There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since it was announced, given that it portrays Saif in a never-seen-before avatar. The star steps into the shoes of a Naga Sadhu, out on a dramatic journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit. With that being said, the film is set to release on September 6 clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore. But, it seems like the film will be pushed further to avoid the clash.

As per reports, there has been a lot of shift in the dates lately. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was supposed to release on Independence Day with Mission Mangal and Batla House. But, that clash was averted and now the film will release on August 30. Chhichhore is set for August 30 as of now but as per reports, it might get shifted to September 6. And Aanand L Rai might avoid this clash with his film Laal Kaptaan.

It is not just the clash but also some patchwork is left to be shot too. It was realized on the edit table. Saif Ali Khan is currently in London shooting for his production Jawaani Jaaneman. After he completes his start-to-finish schedule, he will return to Mumbai and only then Laal Kaptaan portions can be shot again. The reports have claimed that the film has shaped well and it is being that this might be Saif’s finest performance till date. A new release date might be announced soon since the makers don’t want to compromise on the film because it is turned out well.

Produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions, Laal Kaptaan releases nationwide on the 6th of September, 2019.

