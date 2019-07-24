Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 10:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn to shoot introductory and finale scenes in Mandvi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn is set to essay the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik in his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk among others. The movie is based on a true incident and happens to be one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. The next schedule has begun on July 24 in Mandvi.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn to shoot introductory and finale scenes in Mandvi

National-award-winning action director Peter Hein has been roped in for the action sequences. The director has joined the team in Gujarat for the second schedule. The shoot will go on for the next 20 -25 days in which larger-than-life introductory scene of Ajay Devgn will be shot. This will be followed by the action-packed finale sequence. The action units have been flown in from Bulgaria and Vietnam for the climax. The makers have gone all out to make action sequences look larger than life. Ajay is involved in the process whereas Peter Hein and his team have worked on the action sequences for months. The units from overseas will be working with Peter Hein, who has worked on films like Baahubali, Ghajini, Robot among others.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment. Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.

ALSO READ: 8 Years of Singham: Ajay Devgn says the Rohit Shetty directorial still roars loud

More Pages: Bhuj - The Pride Of India Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

HC directs Super Cassettes to screen…

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor spills the beans…

Sonakshi Sinha says her work hasn’t stopped…

Sidharth Malhotra says that his role in…

Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan reveals details of…

Reel Life Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification