Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn to shoot introductory and finale scenes in Mandvi

Ajay Devgn is set to essay the role of squadron leader Vijay Karnik in his next film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk among others. The movie is based on a true incident and happens to be one of India’s most fascinating war-related stories. The next schedule has begun on July 24 in Mandvi.

National-award-winning action director Peter Hein has been roped in for the action sequences. The director has joined the team in Gujarat for the second schedule. The shoot will go on for the next 20 -25 days in which larger-than-life introductory scene of Ajay Devgn will be shot. This will be followed by the action-packed finale sequence. The action units have been flown in from Bulgaria and Vietnam for the climax. The makers have gone all out to make action sequences look larger than life. Ajay is involved in the process whereas Peter Hein and his team have worked on the action sequences for months. The units from overseas will be working with Peter Hein, who has worked on films like Baahubali, Ghajini, Robot among others.

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment. Written-directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will be produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.