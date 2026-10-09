Global apparel retailer UNIQLO has launched its new Fleece collection campaign, featuring actor Kriti Sanon and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign focuses on the warmth, comfort and versatility of Fleece, highlighting how the collection can fit into different lifestyles and everyday winter routines.

Kriti Sanon and Jasprit Bumrah feature in UNIQLO’s new Fleece collection campaign

Rooted in UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy, which centres on creating simple, high-quality clothing for everyday needs, the campaign showcases a range of Fleece styles suited to different occasions, from relaxing at home to spending time outdoors.

Kriti Sanon showcases everyday winter styles

Kriti Sanon features in the campaign wearing a selection of pieces from the UNIQLO Fleece collection. The styles highlight the role of comfortable and warm clothing in everyday winter dressing, with options that can be worn at home or while stepping out.

Her looks include the Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, the Pile Lined Fleece Relaxed Cardigan and the Windproof Fleece Reversible Full-Zip Hoodie. The collection combines different textures and silhouettes, offering layering options for changing winter temperatures and daily activities.

Jasprit Bumrah highlights the collection’s versatility

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, showcases key pieces from the Fleece collection, focusing on comfort and functionality for an active, on-the-go lifestyle. The campaign features him in styles designed to provide warmth while allowing ease of movement during everyday activities and outdoor outings.

Among the pieces featured are the Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, Bi-Colour Fleece Zip Jacket and Windproof Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie. Through these looks, the campaign highlights how the collection can be incorporated into different winter routines.

Although Kriti Sanon and Jasprit Bumrah represent different lifestyles, their campaign appearances underline the range of options available in the collection. From relaxed moments to busy days, the Fleece range is designed to combine warmth, comfort and functionality with everyday styling.

Commenting on the collection, Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO India, said, “With our new Fleece collection, we wanted to further evolve a LifeWear essential that combines warmth, comfort and functionality while fitting naturally into everyday life. Fleece has long been an important part of our LifeWear offering because it delivers on these needs in a simple and accessible way. Our new campaign shows how the collection adapts to different lifestyles and routines, helping people stay comfortable through every part of their day. Through their distinct everyday moments, Jasprit and Kriti bring this versatility to life, reflecting how Fleece seamlessly supports different needs, occasions and ways of living.”

The collection is available in a range of colours, including natural, olive, navy, off white, dark brown, pink and wine. The assortment brings together seasonal colours, varied textures and practical designs across everyday silhouettes.

Featuring Kriti Sanon and Jasprit Bumrah, the campaign will be rolled out across multiple media platforms, including print, digital, outdoor advertising and in-store promotional materials.

Also Read : Kriti Sanon recalls GIVA ad controversy on the Kareena Kapoor Khan show: “My choli had become like a six-person panel discussion on prime-time news”

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