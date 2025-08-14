War 2 Movie Review: WAR 2 is the weakest film of the YRF Spy Universe.

WAR 2 emerges as the weakest film of the YRF Spy Universe, but the film may ride the advantage of the long weekend initially

War 2 Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Director: Ayan Mukerji

War 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

WAR 2 is the story of a fight between two warriors. Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) is now a mercenary who kills for money. He is compelled to be a part of a global secret society called 'Kali' and is asked to kill Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). Luthra's daughter Kavya (Kiara Advani) is devastated and swears revenge. Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor) takes Luthra's place and he asks Vikram (Jr NTR) to join the mission. He's the most ruthless spy of RAW and he is determined to go to any lengths to eliminate Kabir. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

War 2 Movie Story Review:

Aditya Chopra's story must have sounded promising on paper. Shridhar Raghavan's screenplay is clichéd and unexciting. Abbas Tyrewala's dialogues are okay.

Ayan Mukerji's direction is not upto the mark. To give credit where it's due, he manages to handle the scale and grandeur well. He also holds interest in the first half. The chase sequence in Salamanca, Spain is exciting. The twist during the interval point is unexpected.

But the film goes downhill as soon as the second half begins. The childhood track is interesting but is stretched. In fact, this is a major issue of the film - every sequence goes on and on. The entire idea of 'Kali' will go above the heads of the masses. Things also get silly and one can feel this in the yacht sequence. Lastly, the romantic track also doesn't work as intended.

War 2 Movie Review Performances:

Hrithik Roshan constantly rises above the script and delivers a dashing performance. Jr NTR has lesser screen time but makes up for it with his performance and star power. Kiara Advani looks stunning and delivers a sincere performance. She shines in the action scenes. Anil Kapoor is decent and is let down by the writing. Ashutosh Rana, K C Shankar (Gautam Gulati) and Varun Badola (Vilas Sarang) lend able support. Bobby Deol is fine in a cameo.

War 2 | Official Trailer | Hrithik Roshan | Jr NTR | Kiara Advani

War 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Pritam Chakraborty's music is just okay. 'Janaab-e-Aali' works chiefly due to the picturization. 'Aavan Jaavan' doesn't entice. Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara's background score is exhilarating.

Benjamin Jasper's cinematography is first-rate. Spiro Razatos, Franz Spilhaus, Anl Arasu, Oh Sea Young, Craig Macrae and Sunil Rodrigues's action is entertaining. Rajat Poddar and Amrita Mahal Nakai's production design is top class while Anaita Shroff Adajania and Niharika Jolly's costumes are glamorous. yFX's VFX is decent but in many scenes, it doesn't give a realistic feel. Aarif Sheikh's editing is dragging. The film should have been shorter by 15-20 minutes.

War 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, WAR 2 emerges as the weakest film of the YRF Spy Universe. At the box office, it may ride the advantage of the long weekend initially, but sustaining momentum beyond that will be an uphill task.