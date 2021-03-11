Bollywood Hungama

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal that they will be announcing the nominees on March 15

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband American singer Nick Jonas are all set to announce the nominations for the 2021 Oscars on March 15. The couple revealed the same through a hilarious video.

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal that they will be announcing the nominees on March 15

Sharing a video message where Priyanka and Nick are seen engaging in a conversation, the actress wrote, "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas,”

She went on to add, “We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter!”


Nick, too, took to his Twitter handle and shared the same video and wrote, "So excited to share that @priyankachopra and I will be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter”

Priyanka and Nick will reveal the official list of nominees across 23 categories who will be fighting it out for the Oscars. The nominations will reportedly be revealed in a two-part live presentation on Monday.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s book gets featured on a billboard in NYC as part of Women’s History Month celebration

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

