Last Updated 10.03.2021 | 10:57 AM IST

Panic in Gangubai Kathiawadi team after Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ranbir Kapoor test positive

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There is a feeling of dread among the cast and crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. And it’s got nothing to do with Alia Bhatt playing a dreaded don. The panic has got to do with Alia’s association with Ranbir Kapoor.

Panic in Gangubai Kathiawadi team after Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ranbir Kapoor test positive

“Since she spends so much of her time with Ranbir, naturally she is prone to the infection. The Gangubai Kathiawadi team is getting itself tested immediately,” informs a source. In addition, the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also tested Covid 19 positive. This has put the fear of God and the anxiety about Covid in every crew member of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The source also informs that everyone in the cast and crew gets tested regularly. “Every four days all the members of the cast and crew are tested for Covid. But now with this happening (Ranbir and Bhansali testing positive) the cast and crew members are super-worried.”

Also Read: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests Covid positive, Alia Bhatt goes under home quarantine

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

