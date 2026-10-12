Debutant actor Rian Mukherjee wins the Best Child Actor Award at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Awards 2026 for his Hindi film Manzil. Directed by his father and National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the lead actors of the film are Rituparna Sengupta, Sanjay Suri, and Abhishek Kumar. Produced under the banners of Dhanbad Talkies and Endeavour Films, the film follows the journey of a writer and a photographer who accidentally meet at a resort.

Rian Mukherjee wins Best Child Actor at Los Angeles Film Awards 2026 for Hindi film Manzil

Rian plays the role of Aron, son of writer Ananya, played by Rituparna Sengupta, who becomes an integral part of the narrative through his presence. "I am delighted that the jury members felt Rian's performance was worth recognition," says his father and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee. "I think he is a gifted actor, as he never had any formal training, yet he faced the camera and knew his lines by heart," he added.

Rituparna Sengupta, who plays Rian's mother in the film, was thrilled as well. "I have literally seen him grow before my eyes. I still remember seeing Rian when he was born. Ram and Sarbani are like family, and when Ram decided to cast Rian as my son in the film, I knew he would leave an impact," added Rituparna, who also dons the hat of creative producer for the film. Produced by Rajesh Singh and Sharmistha Mukherjee, the film is currently making the rounds at festivals globally. "Rian is a promising actor from India. He competed with international child actors and emerged as a winner because of his natural screen presence and restrained voice modulation in the given space," added jury member and veteran actor Jean Vincentelli.

The first look at this film was exclusively showcased at an award ceremony in Mumbai, where Rian's screen presence was appreciated by prominent actors present at the ceremony.

Rian is the only Indian to win at LAFA 2026, while the other winners are Jingnu Ning, who won the Best Picture Award for his film A Palmful of Stars, and Phil Aman, who won the Best Actor trophy for Soundcheck. Nazakati Maihemuti bagged Best Actress for A Palmful Of Stars. "I am an accidental actor," says Rian Mukherjee. "I enjoy acting because that's the only time I get to see my Baba at work. He is extremely sincere towards his craft."

Also Read: Rituparna Sengupta gets emotional on Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death: “I am unable to grieve… grieving feels impossible for someone who is not supposed to leave”

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