In March, shortly after her return from London, singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19. She recovered after testing positive for as many as five times, and is now discharged from the hospital. Several rumours suggesting that she dodged the mandatory screening at the airport and later hosted lavish parties at her hometown Lucknow after returning, were doing the rounds. After getting discharged, Kanika has broken silence for the first time and has put out a statement on social media. She says rumours of her escaping the screening or throwing parties have no truth to them.

"Every person that I have come in contact with be it in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid-19. In fact all those tested have been negative," she wrote.

She further gave a dateline of events and said she hadn't developed any symptoms immediately after her return, and hence attended a gathering. "I travelled from UK to Mumbai on March 10 and was duly screened at the international airport. I travelled to Lucknow the following day on March 11 to see my family. There was no screening set up for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15 I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I had symptoms on March 17 and 18 so I requested to be tested," she wrote. Read her full statement below.

Earlier, a number of FIRs including one under secion 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), were filed against Kanika.