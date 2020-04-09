Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.04.2020 | 4:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Irrfan Khan to observe the Friday Fast on April 10 as a mark of solidarity towards the migrant labourers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on the night of March 24, several migrant labourers left for their homes on foot since all transportations were closed. This unfortunate incident even led to the death of some.

Irrfan Khan to observe the Friday Fast on April 10 as a mark of solidarity towards the migrant labourers

The governments immediately took measures to help them and made arrangements in the town they were in so that they did not have to travel back to their hometowns. Several citizens also rose to the occasion and helped the labourers with water and food. Now, actor Irrfan Khan has decided to observe Friday Fast on April 10 as a mark of solidarity towards the migrant labourers.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Irrfan wrote, "To repent for what we have done to the migrant labourers, I support the Friday Fast." The actor also wrote that he believes in this because change should begin from the roots.


Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan who was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium is being treated for neuroendocrine tumour.

Also Read: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil returns from London

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonu Sood offers his hotel in Mumbai as a…

Jaaved Jaaferi joins the cast of Karan…

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification