Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has completed 27 days in theatres and continues to run strong at the box office. The film has collected approximately Rs 61.88 crore net in India, with its India gross collection standing at around Rs 72.97 crore, according to the latest figures shared by the makers.

Hanuman Ansh team holds special screening for inmates at Agra district jail as film surges at box office

On Day 27, Hanuman Ansh added approximately Rs 7.75 crore net, keeping its theatrical momentum intact nearly a month after its release.

Amid its ongoing run, the film also had a special screening at Agra District Jail. Writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi and members of the team attended the screening after the jail administration approached the makers with a request to show the film to inmates. The screening was aimed at taking the film’s themes of faith and self-reflection to an audience outside conventional cinema halls.

Hanuman Ansh, inspired by the life and teachings of Baba Neem Karoli, opened to a modest Rs 10 lakh but saw collections rise significantly as word of mouth grew. The film, reportedly made on a budget of under Rs 2 crore, has now crossed the Rs 60 crore mark during its fourth week.

With its continued theatrical run, the film is now targeting the Rs 100 crore milestone. The first instalment of Hanuman Ansh is also scheduled to release internationally on September 11 through Hombale Films, expanding its theatrical presence beyond India.

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More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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