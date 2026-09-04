Actor and filmmaker Sayani Gupta has received interim relief from a Mumbai Civil Court in a defamation case linked to allegations surrounding her directorial debut short film, Aasmani.

Sayani Gupta gets interim relief in defamation case over copyright dispute around Aasmani

The order was passed after a hearing in which Gupta sought relief against Vinita Negi over content that she alleged was defamatory. According to details shared in Gupta’s plea, the court has restrained Negi from making, publishing, broadcasting or circulating material that is defamatory against Gupta. The court has also directed Meta Platforms and certain media houses to remove posts containing the allegedly defamatory content.

The dispute arose after Negi allegedly claimed that Aasmani had similarities with her documentary, which was still in progress. Gupta denied the allegations, describing them as “unfounded and scathing”, and approached the court seeking damages, removal of the disputed content, along with an apology and retraction.

According to Gupta’s plea, the dispute had earlier been taken to the Screenwriters Association in April 2026. She alleged that while the matter was pending, Negi circulated a “Statement of Support” through individuals, WhatsApp groups and social media. The plea further claimed that some of those who signed the statement had not watched Aasmani or material related to Gupta’s documentary.

Gupta also alleged that emails containing defamatory claims were sent to film festivals where Aasmani had been selected, which she said affected the film’s release and festival prospects and caused damage to her professional reputation.

The case names Meta, Reddit and Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited, among others. Gupta’s legal team was led by Counsel Monil Punjabi, Partner Priyanka Sinha of A&P Partners and their team.

The interim order is part of the ongoing proceedings, with the underlying dispute yet to be finally adjudicated.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta sues Vinita Negi for Rs 9 crores over Aasmani copyright claims

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