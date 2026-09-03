Less than 24 hours are left for the release of Mirzapur The Movie and its bookings are yet to open in several single-screens of Mumbai. As per trade sources, show-sharing issues have erupted between the crime drama and the miraculous hit, Hanuman Ansh.

Several single-screen cinemas yet to open bookings for Mirzapur The Movie due to show-sharing issues with Hanuman Ansh

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Hanuman Ansh is on a historic run and refuses to slow down. The film got the benefit on Tuesday due to the offer. Usually, such films fall significantly a day after discounted Tuesday. But Hanuman Ansh is rock-solid and collected more on Wednesday than Monday. This clearly shows that it’ll score in the coming weekend as well. Hence, its distributors have asked single-screens to continue playing Hanuman Ansh in a few shows.”

The source continued, “However, the distributors of Mirzapur The Movie have asked for all shows. Their justification is that the advance booking is terrific and the film can especially do wonders in single-screen cinemas. What has complicated matters is the runtime. Mirzapur The Movie is more than three hours long, while Hanuman Ansh has a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. Accommodating both films with a sufficient number of shows is therefore proving to be a challenge.”

As of 10:00 am on September 3, advance booking is yet to open at INOX Dadar, Star City, Plaza, Chitra, Regal, Gold Thane, MovieTime Suburbia, Mukta Santacruz, Kasturba, Gold Cinema Borivali, MovieTime Dahisar, Bharatmata, PVR Le Reve and New Excelsior. The only three cinemas in Mumbai where advance booking has opened for tomorrow are MovieMax Andheri East, Anand Cinema Thane and Maratha Mandir. The first two will play Mirzapur The Movie in all shows. Maratha Mandir, meanwhile, will screen three shows of the film, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continuing in the matinee slot. Gold Cinema Santacruz, on the other hand, is currently selling tickets only for the evening show of the Gujarati film Tom & Cherry for tomorrow.

The issue also seems to be present in 2-screen, 3-screen and 4-screen theatres. Advance booking is yet to commence for Hanuman Ansh in MovieTime Cubic Mall, Mukta A2 Cinemas JaiHind Lalbaug, Miraj Mulund, PVR Oeeon Ghatkopar, BMX Kharghar, Devgn Cinex Mulund, PVR Milap, MovieTime Malad and Topiwala. These cinemas have started plans for only Mirzapur.

The source, however, said, “This is a common occurrence now almost every week and should resolve in a few hours. What’s exciting is that both Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie will get healthy footfalls into cinemas.”

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie teaser out – Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi return ahead of September 4 release

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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