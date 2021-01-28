Bollywood Hungama

GOT7’s Jinyoung officially signs with BH Entertainment 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular South Korean group GOT7's singer-songwriter Jinyoung has officially signed an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment after his contract ended with JYP Entertainment. As members of GOT7 would like to continue as solo artists and as a group, they have moved on to different companies to kick off the new phase in their careers before coming back together as a group. According to the reports, the company plans to provide physical and emotional support to Jinyoung for his career as a musician and as an actor.

GOT7's Jinyoung officially signs with BH Entertainment 

Sharing the official news on BH Entertainment's Instagram page, the agency welcomed him on board and urged everyone to support him.

BH Entertainment is home to well-known South Korean actors including Lee Byung Hun, Kim Go Eun, Park Bo Young, Park Hae Soo, Ahn So Hee among others.

Apart from a thriving career as a singer in K-pop group GOT7, Jinyoung is a quite popular South Korean actor. He made his acting debut in the 2012 drama Dream High 2. Since then he starred in many projects including My Love Eun Dong, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Melting Me Softly among others. He bagged his first lead role in the psychological thriller He is Psychometric and then in 2020, he was a parallel lead in When My Love Blooms.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s Team Wang label to work on global business with Sublime Artist Agency

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

