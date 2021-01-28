Purplle.com, India’s leading online beauty destination, has signed Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador. Purplle denotes Royalty in Beauty, with products made from imported ingredients, yet affordable and accessible to every woman. With a mission to democratize beauty, Purplle and Sara have come together to empower women to look inside out beautiful.

The brand’s newly launched campaign #GoPurplle featuring Sara Ali Khan is based on the same core tenet of ‘Beauty for All’. It highlights its authentic product ranges from 6000 makeup products to its 5000 natural product offerings with exotic ingredients; all under Rs. 400. Sara shares their 2-day-no-questions-asked Return Policy and free delivery for anyone’s first order on Purplle. She also reveals how the brand rolls out 300 new beauty products every month.

On being their first brand ambassador, Actress Sara Ali Khan, shared “Purplle stands for the beauty that is inclusive and accessible to all. It enables women to fulfill their aspirations and even envision bigger dreams, as they look and feel their gorgeous best. I am extremely excited to embark on this journey with Purplle. It is a privilege for me to be the first face; proud to go Purplle!”

On the announcement Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com said, “We are delighted to have Sara as the face of Purplle. She exemplifies the confidence and determination of a strong new-age woman. She is expressive, authentic, and extremely comfortable in her skin, making her a powerful role model for young girls. Sara will lend her voice to inspire consumers to embrace their own unique journey; to make beauty reach the comfort of every home. This association is a step towards further strengthening the connection with our consumers. We look forward to an exciting partnership together.”

