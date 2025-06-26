The sardaar is officially back! Ajay Devgn has dropped the high-energy announcement video for Son of Sardaar 2, sending fans into a frenzy. A sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the upcoming film promises to take the chaos, comedy, and mayhem to a whole new level — this time, in the heart of Scotland.
Son of Sardaar 2 teaser video drops: Ajay Devgn returns with double the comedy, chaos, and Punjabi swagger
Reprising his beloved role as the ever-charming and fearless Jassi, Ajay Devgn brings back his signature swagger, larger-than-life persona, and unstoppable energy that made the first film a massive hit. The video teases a full-blown Punjabi rollercoaster with colourful characters, punchy dialogues, quirky one-liners, and action-packed sequences — all with a hearty dose of masti.
From the moment the film’s first look was revealed, it was clear that Son of Sardaar 2 isn’t just another sequel — it’s a grand spectacle. The posters radiate boldness and personality, with Jassi front and centre, reminding fans why they fell in love with the character over a decade ago. The recently dropped announcement video only amplified the buzz, promising an even bigger and wilder ride filled with high-octane moments and laugh-out-loud comedy.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and a special tribute to the late Mukul Dev.
Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande in association with N R Pachisia, Pravin Talreja, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Son of Sardaar 2 promises a perfect mix of humour, action, and heart, staying true to its roots while elevating the madness. The countdown has officially begun, with Son of Sardaar 2 slated to hit theatres worldwide on 25th July 2025.
Get ready to laugh, cheer, and groove to the beats of Punjab, because Jassi is back — and this time, he’s unstoppable!
