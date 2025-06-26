The much-awaited sequel features an ensemble cast with Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady and is set against the picturesque backdrop of Scotland.

The sardaar is officially back! Ajay Devgn has dropped the high-energy announcement video for Son of Sardaar 2, sending fans into a frenzy. A sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, the upcoming film promises to take the chaos, comedy, and mayhem to a whole new level — this time, in the heart of Scotland.

Son of Sardaar 2 teaser video drops: Ajay Devgn returns with double the comedy, chaos, and Punjabi swagger

Reprising his beloved role as the ever-charming and fearless Jassi, Ajay Devgn brings back his signature swagger, larger-than-life persona, and unstoppable energy that made the first film a massive hit. The video teases a full-blown Punjabi rollercoaster with colourful characters, punchy dialogues, quirky one-liners, and action-packed sequences — all with a hearty dose of masti.

From the moment the film’s first look was revealed, it was clear that Son of Sardaar 2 isn’t just another sequel — it’s a grand spectacle. The posters radiate boldness and personality, with Jassi front and centre, reminding fans why they fell in love with the character over a decade ago. The recently dropped announcement video only amplified the buzz, promising an even bigger and wilder ride filled with high-octane moments and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and a special tribute to the late Mukul Dev.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande in association with N R Pachisia, Pravin Talreja, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Son of Sardaar 2 promises a perfect mix of humour, action, and heart, staying true to its roots while elevating the madness. The countdown has officially begun, with Son of Sardaar 2 slated to hit theatres worldwide on 25th July 2025.

Get ready to laugh, cheer, and groove to the beats of Punjab, because Jassi is back — and this time, he’s unstoppable!

