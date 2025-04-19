The Shoojit Sircar directorial, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, returns to theatres on May 9, 2025, as fans remember the late Irrfan Khan.

Shoojit Sircar’s acclaimed film Piku, starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan, is set to return to theatres on May 9, 2025, marking the film’s 10th anniversary. A warm, slice-of-life narrative about a father-daughter relationship, Piku has remained a beloved film for audiences across generations.

Deepika Padukone announces Piku re-release to mark 10 years of the film’s legacy

The re-release was announced by Deepika Padukone through her social media, where she posted a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan reminiscing about the film’s journey and announcing its theatrical comeback. In her caption, Padukone expressed a deep personal connection to the film, writing, “A film that will always have my heart – PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…”

The film, originally released in 2015, was praised for its grounded storytelling and heartfelt performances. It portrayed the bond between Piku, a strong and independent architect, and her ageing, hypochondriac father Bhashkor, played memorably by Bachchan. Irrfan Khan, in one of his most understated roles, brought quiet strength to the character of Rana, the man who becomes an unexpected anchor in their lives during a road trip that redefined family dynamics.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Piku stood out for its treatment of everyday relationships, nuanced emotional depth, and the balance of humour and sentiment woven into the narrative. The chemistry between the lead trio gave the film an authenticity that resonated deeply with viewers.

The re-release also serves as a tribute to Irrfan Khan, whose passing in 2020 left a void in Indian cinema. His role in Piku remains one of his most loved performances. The film’s music, composed by Anupam Roy, and its minimalistic yet relatable aesthetic continue to connect with audiences. Its dialogue and moments, especially those involving the subtle tensions and affections in the father-daughter relationship, have remained etched in popular memory.

As Piku returns to the big screen, it offers an opportunity for both new audiences and long-time fans to experience the film once more—this time through the lens of nostalgia and remembrance.

